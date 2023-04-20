Storms likely this morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for some showers and storms to roll through the area this morning. Hail, wind and heavy rain are all on the table as these move through and we’ll need to keep a close eye on these. As the front moves east later this afternoon, look for dropping temperatures and a gusty west wind. This will bring some chilly air with the possibility of flurries Friday night into Saturday. Saturday looks like the coldest of the next 9 days with highs only into the 40s. Wind chills will be much colder, and mainly into the 20s that morning!

