Windy again today, cooler air for the weekend

We'll start off with some sunshine today, but a second cold front will increase the clouds (and the wind) later today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a cooler and windy one across southeastern Iowa today. While the sky starts off clear, plan on clouds to fill right back in as a cold front plows south right into us. Within a few of these clouds, there might be an isolated shower. If it happens, it’d be in the late afternoon and early evening and many of us won’t even see that. Tonight into tomorrow morning, freezing conditions are likely and Freeze Watches and Freeze Warnings have been issued for the weekend. Tomorrow and tomorrow night look particularly cold and a few flurries may fly in the arctic air. Plan on highs tomorrow only in the 40s. There is a shower chance early next week as a weak front moves across the upper Midwest, otherwise, plan on chilly air to persist likely for the rest of the month. Highs next week will generally stay in the low 60s with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s to lower 40s.

