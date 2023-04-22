2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals

2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican White House hopefuls are courting influential religious conservatives at an event later Saturday in Iowa that marks the unofficial start of the state’s 2024 caucus campaign. The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser is attracting former President Donald Trump, who’s already a candidate, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who are expected to enter the race. Trump is to appear via video.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a top rival to Trump, isn’t attending. The event also gives the presidential prospects the chance to make an impression on activists who may open to an alternative to Trump.

