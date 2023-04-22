Chilly air pours into the area, a few showers possible

Expect cool weather this weekend, with some showers possible on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - You will need jackets or sweatshirts again this weekend as our temperature slide continues.

Freezing temperatures will be likely tonight under at least partly cloudy skies. Some isolated showers, either in the form of rain or snow, will be possible tonight into early Saturday. Clouds hang around during the day, keeping temperatures back in the mid 40s at best.

Another freeze will be possible on Saturday night into early Sunday, so more steps to protect outdoor plants will be needed.

Some modest improvement in temperatures is expected to start on Sunday, with highs in the 50s, then 60s by early next week. Clouds will be more common than not during this time, though we are expecting mainly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen...
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
An image seen in a lawsuit filed against The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa alleging...
Owner of Evel Knievel likeness sues Anamosa museum for alleged trademark infringement

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies and cold tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy again today, cooler air for the weekend
kyou wx
Storms likely this morning
The risk for severe weather on Wednesday night, April 19, to early Thursday morning, April 20.
Showers and storms likely tonight, early Thursday