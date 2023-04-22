Chilly air pours into the area, a few showers possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - You will need jackets or sweatshirts again this weekend as our temperature slide continues.

Freezing temperatures will be likely tonight under at least partly cloudy skies. Some isolated showers, either in the form of rain or snow, will be possible tonight into early Saturday. Clouds hang around during the day, keeping temperatures back in the mid 40s at best.

Another freeze will be possible on Saturday night into early Sunday, so more steps to protect outdoor plants will be needed.

Some modest improvement in temperatures is expected to start on Sunday, with highs in the 50s, then 60s by early next week. Clouds will be more common than not during this time, though we are expecting mainly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.