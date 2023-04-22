A chilly start to the weekend

A chilly start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the low 30s and isolated snow showers. Isolated rain and snow showers will continue through the morning and switch to all rain this afternoon.  It will be a cold and blustery day as temperatures will only reach the 40s with wind gusts higher than 30. Temperatures will be below freezing again overnight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Therefore, a Freeze Watch has been issued for part of Eastern Iowa from late Saturday night until Monday morning. However, below freezing temperatures are expected over our entire area, not just inside the Freeze Watch.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a tad warmer and less windy tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another round of showers is possible at the beginning of the workweek with highs staying in the 50s both on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms are possible at the end of the week as another low-pressure system moves through the Northern Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen...
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
Newark police said Gary Matta, 66, was arrested and charged.
Ex-Boy Scout leader charged with serial child sexual abuse
Police are investigating the death of an airline employee who died in a crash at the Airport in...
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

Latest News

A chilly start to the weekend
A chilly start to the weekend
Partly cloudy skies and cold tonight.
Chilly air pours into the area, a few showers possible
Partly cloudy skies and cold tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy again today, cooler air for the weekend