Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding.

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill., DAVENPORT, Iowa, and MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Communities across the QCA are swiftly working to prepare their downtowns for spring flooding with the Mississippi River’s levels steadily climbing each day.

As of Friday afternoon, the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, downtown Davenport, is at 15.8 feet, with moderate flood stage being 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to reach 19.6 feet by April 28.

In Davenport, flood strategy plans are in place including the city’s public works department building Hesco flood barriers.

In Rock Island, at Schweibert Park, temporary food panels are being built and along the bike path, and discharge hoses are also being installed.

Rock Island Public Works officials say they have already closed off Sunset Drive from 31st Avenue to the park shelter.

Downstream in Muscatine, the river is also on the rise and is projected to reach 25 feet before it finally crests, according to the National Weather Service.

For now, local officials in Muscatine say they’re waiting and monitoring the situation.

“We haven’t closed anything yet,” said Brian Stineman, Muscatine Public Works Director. “We’ll probably lose part of the riverfront this weekend, maybe Sunday. Then, as we get closer, Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have one of our river roads, closer to the riverfront, closed.”

