Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial

Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial
Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three Jewish congregations in Pittsburgh are still waiting for justice four and a half years after the massacre that changed everything. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman invaded the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 worshippers from three congregations.

On Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the federal trial of the suspect on charges including hate crimes resulting in death. But the three congregations have not been standing still in the years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They have resolutely defied the hatred that tried to destroy them. They have practiced their faith boldly, fought for gun safety policies and honored the dead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen...
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
Newark police said Gary Matta, 66, was arrested and charged.
Ex-Boy Scout leader charged with serial child sexual abuse

Latest News

CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
Family gets baby back from CPS after 22 days
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs