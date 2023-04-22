Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors

BANGKOK (AP) — Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warn people to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department says the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 43 degrees Celsius, or 107 Fahrenheit, in country’s north and could hit 40 C (104 F) in the capital, Bangkok.

A police officer directing traffic in a province just south of Bangkok collapsed and died of heart stroke this week. Saturday’s highest heat index -- which measures what the temperature feels like due to humidity -- was forecast to be 53.8 C (129 F) in the eastern province of Chonburi.

