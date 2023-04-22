Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday

The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.

Buffalo police were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 300 block of West Front Street, also known as Highway 22.

Officers learned a single-engine plane had an engine malfunction and the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing on West Front Street.

According to police, one of the plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole and the plane crashed onto the railroad tracks.

The pilot and passenger were seen by medic and the scene and were released.

The police department was also assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding.
Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding
Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
A chilly start to the weekend
A chilly start to the weekend

Latest News

Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens
Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens
'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
Memorial walk for Nohema Graber.
Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs