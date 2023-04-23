Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s another cold morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We’ll be slightly warmer this afternoon than we were yesterday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s and wind chills in the low 40s.

We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. However, a few showers are possible late Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Showers are possible again Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Drier conditions move into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday before another low pressure system travels into the Northern Midwest. Showers are possible Friday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.