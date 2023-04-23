Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, dozens of people walked laps around Chautauqua Park in Fairfield to honor Nohema Graber, 66, a Spanish teacher who was killed in the park in 2021.

Two 16-year-old students beat Graber to death with a baseball bat because of a bad grade she gave to one of them. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday.

“This tragedy cannot stop people from coming to this park,” Lee Muntz, one of those who came to walk in Graber’s memory, said.

“It very much shook everybody up,” Heidi Grunwald, who had been a teacher at Fairfield High School along with Graber, said. “People were distraught. And teachers—teachers had a really hard time at the high school.”

Saturday was the second annual walk in Graber’s memory. Students who helped organize the event said she was a great teacher, a positive person, and someone who had been excited to share her culture.

“We had her during our second and third years of Spanish and she was an absolute joy to have in the classroom,” Sara Kretz, a senior at the school, said. “So fun, so positive, so easy, and well-liked. This was the absolute least thing we could do to remember her and try and bring back some of the joy she provided us.”

Saturday’s event also featured a silent auction with items donated by local businesses. The proceeds will go to a scholarship for graduating seniors established in Graber’s name.

