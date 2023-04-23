Freeze possible tonight, rain returns later Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures drop again tonight under clearer skies and lighter winds, potentially putting plants at risk.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the entire area. Make sure to cover up plants outdoors, or bring them inside if you can. Lows fall to the low 30s for most.

Skies will cloud up again through the day on Monday, with showers breaking out later in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue into the night, and we could see up to a quarter-inch or more of rainfall by the time we finish up. Highs get near 60 today.

Temperatures peak in the upper 60s midweek before another storm system by Friday into next weekend. This brings a prolonged chance for showers, with temperatures likely dipping further below normal for a time.

