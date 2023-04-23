Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding.
Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding
Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
A chilly start to the weekend
A chilly start to the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil,...
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens
Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens