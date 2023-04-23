‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger

'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of Alaskans who depend on government assistance have waited months for food stamp benefits, exacerbating a hunger crisis laid bare by the pandemic, inflation and the remnants of a typhoon. The backlog began last August and is especially concerning for residents in far-flung areas not connected by roads. Food is shipped in by barge or airplane and costs of basic goods are often exorbitant.

Around 13% of the state’s roughly 735,000 residents received food stamp benefits in July, before the troubles began. The state is scrambling to fix its slow response and has provided $1.7 million to get emergency relief to the most isolated villages.

