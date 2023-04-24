Overall, a quiet weather week ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After several days of freezing morning temperatures, a climb closer to the seasonal normal is expected. Highs rise into the 50s and lower 60s this week as our morning frost chances wane. There are a couple of rain chances this week as well. The first comes this afternoon into Tuesday morning. This appears to stay on the light side. A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region. Have a great day.

