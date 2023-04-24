Villages of Van Buren 3rd Annual Virtual Auction Fundraising Event Keosauqua – Villages of Van Buren will hold their annual auction fundraiser online for the third year. It will be held on the Villages of Van Buren Facebook page beginning Friday, April 28 at 2pm and running through Sunday, April 30 at 6pm. Items up for bid are donated by and will feature area businesses, services, and artists. The online auction was started in 2021 as a new way to expand our fundraising reach and the past two years have gone over spectacularly! The first year there were about 70 items which have now grown to almost 100 items this year. Bidders will see photos for each item and links to the featured business, service, or artist. Past winning bidders are not just local to the county or state—some have been as far as California and New Jersey! The auction is a great way to showcase participating area businesses and artists to our more than 12 thousand followers and helps support the Villages’ mission. The Villages of Van Buren is a non-profit organization established to coordinate and promote activities directed toward improving the economic conditions of all of Van Buren County by facilitating community cooperation, initiatives, and development in tourism, community, and business. Get online April 28-April 30 and go virtual with us! For more information contact the Villages of Van Buren at 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 or our website at villagesofvanburen.com. And be sure to follow us on Facebook!

Villages of Van Buren (source: Village of Van Buren)