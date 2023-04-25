Rainfall Ends, Clearing Sky Expected

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered showers, around this morning, diminish bringing the sunshine. Highs remain cooler than normal once again in the 50s. Looking ahead, our weather remains quiet and pleasant for both Wednesday and Thursday. The chilliest of mornings will be Wednesday when once again some frost could be found. Milder conditions build for Thursday and Friday as highs approach 70. By the end of the week, a stronger area of low pressure moves in with a widespread chance of showers Friday through the weekend. Have a great day!

