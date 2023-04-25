Showers continue overnight

Showers continue overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-80 tonight through Tuesday morning. However, the showers are expected to clear out by midday tomorrow. Temperatures will be a tad warmer across most of Eastern Iowa tonight, dropping into the mid to upper 30s in our Central and South Zone. However, temperatures will be close to freezing north and along Highway 20 where you’ll still need to cover up your plants and keep your heat on. After the showers clear , we’ll have a partly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s and 60s. The pattern will change again on Friday as a low-pressure system moves through the Northern Midwest. This will bring showers to the region Friday and the weekened. We could also see some showers on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon
'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
Memorial walk for Nohema Graber.
Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced

Latest News

Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Overall, a quiet weather week ahead
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday, April 24, 2023
Freeze Warning tonight.
First Alert Forecast