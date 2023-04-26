2023 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival underway

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For the next few days, filmmakers from all over will be heading to Dubuque for the 12th annual Julien International Film Festival.

The festival will feature 180 movies for people to enjoy.

Filmmakers from Iowa, across the country, and across the world will gather to show their work and hold panel discussions.

One of the movies being shown Wednesday is “The 90′s Club.” It’s a documentary featuring a dozen people in their 90′s talking about what they’ve learned throughout their life.

All movies will be shown at Hotel Julien in Dubuque.

