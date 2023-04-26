Prairie Du Chien bands together amid major flooding

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents in Prairie Du Chien are experiencing a scary time as the Mississippi River rises, potentially causing the second largest flooding in the area since 1965.

Crawford County officials say the water has reached around 22 feet. The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the Mississippi River at McGregor has reached 22.5 feet and has a flood stage of 16 feet. The last time flooding reached heights of this severity was in April of 2021, when the same area reached 23.75 feet. The highest point on record, in April of 1965, was 25.38 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Students, workers and city leaders say moments like these make their community stronger. Volunteer Aphton Check says her employer gave her a call about volunteering and she could not miss the opportunity.

“We live in this community, these are our people and we want to make sure everyone is taken care of and no one is being left out, or who can’t help themselves,” Check said. “We can help them.”

Hundreds of volunteers joined to fill and deliver 30,000 sandbags. Director of Emergency Management Jim Hackett says other surrounding communities donated food and sand.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” Hackett said. “There is help out there. If you need help, call and we will find a way to get you help.”

Prairie Du Chien Mayor David Hemmer says he is proud of the city for preparing in advance. He says the community’s efforts will be needed again.

“There’s going to be a lot of clean up to be done. There is garbage floating in the water there,” Hemmer said. “There is going to be a lot but we will get it done.”

Another volunteer mentioned she was glad to assist in the process of keeping folks safe.

“It’s crazy when we have things like this, how many people come together that want to help and volunteer,” Laci Saint said. “It’s awesome, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about all of it.”

City officials say they are prepared to handle 25 feet of water. There are over five streets closed. In a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Alert sent out just after 10:30 p.m., it said WIS 82 was closed in both directions from the Iowa-Wisconsin State Line to WIS 35 due to flooding in the roadway.

