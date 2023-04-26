Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday

Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. Wednesday we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll continue to have blue skies in the afternoon with highs reaching the 60s. Thursday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 70s.

However, the pattern will change Friday night when a slight chance for showers develops for the area. Showers will continue this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have a chilly start to May next week with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger

Latest News

Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday
Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Rainfall Ends, Clearing Sky Expected
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight