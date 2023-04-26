Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. Wednesday we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll continue to have blue skies in the afternoon with highs reaching the 60s. Thursday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 70s.

However, the pattern will change Friday night when a slight chance for showers develops for the area. Showers will continue this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have a chilly start to May next week with highs in the 50s.

