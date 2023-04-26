Sunshine and milder conditions

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wednesday is already here, as the month of April continues to wind down. High pressure will keep a mostly sunny sky in place through Thursday. Highs today will be near 60, with highs tomorrow nearing 70, making for some beautiful spring days. If you have end-of-the-week and weekend plans, there is a storm system moving in on Friday that will bring more clouds and shower chances through Sunday. Windy conditions will also develop as we approach the beginning of May. Have a great day!

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Sun and clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday
