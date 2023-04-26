Today in History: April 26, Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster

Chernobyl's nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the...
Chernobyl's nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Wladyslaw Musiienko)(Wladyslaw Musiienko | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere.

Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

