Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother,...
Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show 65-year-old Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on April 11.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that the person who made the report told officers Watson had confided to her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of morphine.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, investigators reported Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson said she “had killed her mother with morphine and would be going to jail.”

Three empty morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Rainfall Ends, Clearing Sky Expected
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans

Latest News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Michael...
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop