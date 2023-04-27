American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.(Mercy Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An American doctor who lived in Sudan but traveled to work with Mercy Iowa City several times a year was killed during ongoing violence in the country.

“Dr. Sulieman was a well-respected gastroenterologist, surgeon, and colleague and he will be greatly missed,” Mercy Iowa City President and CEO Tom Clancy said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and will keep them in our prayers.”

Dr. Sulieman practiced at Mercy Iowa City’s Gastroenterology Clinic and performed surgery at Mercy Iowa City Hospital since February 2021.

ABC News reports he was stabbed to death while taking his father to dialysis. They also report he was in Sudan with his wife and two of his four children, caring for his parents and teaching medicine.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

