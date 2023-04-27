Comfortable April day in store before weekend shower chances

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure continues to keep our weather tranquil. Plenty of sunshine will come through today helping highs get close to 70. Several weak disturbances move through the state starting on Friday. This combined with an upper-level area of low pressure brings a change. Cooler weather along with clouds and scattered showers is expected. Currently, it looks like the rainfall amounts will be light. Windy conditions develop on Sunday and Monday keeping highs in the 50s.

