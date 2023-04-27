Still decent Friday before weekend cooldown

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our current taste of warm weather will be ushered away from the region this weekend as temperatures cool.

Fortunately, for those that liked the weather we saw on Thursday, we’ll generally match it for most of Friday. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and a few more clouds later into the afternoon and evening. Some of those clouds could contain light and scattered showers, though activity will be quite light overall. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will already start to decline by Saturday, with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Expect a similar pattern to the day: sunnier early, cloudier late with a slight shower chance by late afternoon and evening.

The temperature fall continues into Sunday and Monday, with highs then only in the mid 50s. Those days will also feature pretty strong winds, with gusts reaching at least 30 to 40 mph. If you put away the coat this week, you’ll probably need to grab it again.

Beyond that, highs will return to closer to seasonal levels by the middle of next week, with dry weather likely.

