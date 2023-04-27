Still decent Friday before weekend cooldown

Temperatures will be trending cooler for the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our current taste of warm weather will be ushered away from the region this weekend as temperatures cool.

Fortunately, for those that liked the weather we saw on Thursday, we’ll generally match it for most of Friday. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and a few more clouds later into the afternoon and evening. Some of those clouds could contain light and scattered showers, though activity will be quite light overall. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will already start to decline by Saturday, with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Expect a similar pattern to the day: sunnier early, cloudier late with a slight shower chance by late afternoon and evening.

The temperature fall continues into Sunday and Monday, with highs then only in the mid 50s. Those days will also feature pretty strong winds, with gusts reaching at least 30 to 40 mph. If you put away the coat this week, you’ll probably need to grab it again.

Beyond that, highs will return to closer to seasonal levels by the middle of next week, with dry weather likely.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
FILE - In this April 7, 2015 file photo, an NBA logo is displayed on the back of a player's...
Warriors vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects

Latest News

Temperatures drop into the mid 40s tonight.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Comfortable April day in store before weekend shower chances
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 27, 2023
Quiet for the next few days
Quiet for the next few days