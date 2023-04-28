Convoy to pay tribute to Quad Cities tow truck driver killed in crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCRG) - Some drivers may see a large convoy on the roads Friday as people pay tribute to a Quad Cities tow truck driver who died.

52-year-old Mark Muske was helping a bus that broke down in Bettendorf when a passing vehicle hit him. Charges are pending.

His friends and family are organizing “Light the way for Mark,” a special group heading to Illinois to lay Muske to rest.

Organizers said people can meet in Coralville, Dubuque, and Davenport. They’ll then head to a funeral home in Moline.

The convoy will drive 50 miles an hour with lights on, signifying “slow down and move over.”

Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear high-visibility clothing, saying participants may not be heard, but they will be seen.

