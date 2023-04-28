Cooler temperatures, some showers on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Changes are on the way for the weekend, with cooler, windier, and sometimes wetter weather expected.

Showers will be possible this evening and tonight as a cold front moves through. Lows dip into the 40s, with highs on Saturday only in the lower 60s. Some partial clearing early will be replaced by clouds and showers later in the day.

Winds really pick up Sunday into Monday as we hit the coldest portion of this air mass change. Highs will likely struggle into the mid 50s on Sunday, and low 60s by Monday. Freezing temperatures overnight are not looking likely this time around, though.

A more substantial warmup will take place next week, as highs return to the 70s by the middle of it.

