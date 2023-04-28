Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Showers and cooler weather ahead
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) swings during a baseball game against the Los Angeles...
Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27

Latest News

Stacker analyzed data from the Labor Department, Census Bureau, and Apartment List to find...
Best places for college grads to start their careers
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors
Leo the therapy dog joins the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Leo the therapy dog joins police force to help comfort officers, victims
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the...
Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy