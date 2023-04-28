Showers and cooler weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This Friday we find a cold front moving from the Plains into Iowa. Eastward movement pushes it through the state Friday evening. Although moisture is limited, we cannot rule out a few showers along and in the vicinity of the front. An upper-level low takes over for Saturday and Sunday. It will be close enough to bring us some clouds, a few showers, and gusty northwest winds. Cooler conditions are expected with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday. Have a great day and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.