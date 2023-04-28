Showers and cooler weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This Friday we find a cold front moving from the Plains into Iowa. Eastward movement pushes it through the state Friday evening. Although moisture is limited, we cannot rule out a few showers along and in the vicinity of the front. An upper-level low takes over for Saturday and Sunday. It will be close enough to bring us some clouds, a few showers, and gusty northwest winds. Cooler conditions are expected with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday. Have a great day and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) swings during a baseball game against the Los Angeles...
Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, April 28, 2023
Temperatures drop into the mid 40s tonight.
Still decent Friday before weekend cooldown
Temperatures drop into the mid 40s tonight.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Comfortable April day in store before weekend shower chances