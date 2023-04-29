2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Showers and cooler weather ahead
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) swings during a baseball game against the Los Angeles...
Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27

Latest News

Newly-released images shine a new light on what was happening in the situation room during the...
Never-before-seen photos show White House during Bin Laden raid
A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head