Blustery conditions pick up into Sunday

Cool and windy conditions continue for the rest of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect conditions that feel a bit more like early spring over the next couple of days, as stronger winds and cool temperatures hang around.

Some showers remain possible this evening as temperatures fall toward the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Winds will pick up in strength on Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Highs will also struggle, only reaching the low 50s.

Winds stick around through Tuesday, but we see a gradual improvement of temperatures into the 60s again as sunshine becomes more common. Highs will then return to the 70s after that and for the rest of the 7-day.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYOU First Alert Forecast
Showers and cooler weather ahead
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with teammates Jaylen Nowell (4),...
Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 6 on April 28, 2023

Latest News

Some rain showers remain possible early tonight.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Northwest winds in place bring us a cooler weekend
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 29, 2023
Showers are possible this evening and tonight.
Cooler temperatures, some showers on the way