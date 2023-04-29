Blustery conditions pick up into Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect conditions that feel a bit more like early spring over the next couple of days, as stronger winds and cool temperatures hang around.

Some showers remain possible this evening as temperatures fall toward the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Winds will pick up in strength on Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Highs will also struggle, only reaching the low 50s.

Winds stick around through Tuesday, but we see a gradual improvement of temperatures into the 60s again as sunshine becomes more common. Highs will then return to the 70s after that and for the rest of the 7-day.

