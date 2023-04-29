Northwest winds in place bring us a cooler weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Changing weather is with us this weekend due to an area of low pressure moving across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. As the low is a slow mover, it sends spokes of energy around it, bringing shower chances from time to time. Overall, rainfall amounts look to stay on the light side. A tighter pressure gradient brings windy conditions from the northwest, keeping us cool into next week with highs in the 50s. Have a great weekend!

