Windy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Windy conditions are likely today with clouds moving in, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be held back by clouds and strong northwest winds throughout the day, so be ready for chilly conditions.

Highs will only reach the 50s today as a result. Wind gusts will likely reach 30 to 40 mph during the day, adding a chill to the air, as well. A sprinkle or light shower is not totally out of the question underneath the clouds, but we’re likely to stay mostly dry.

A bit more sunshine is possible on Monday and Tuesday, despite the continued presence of northwest winds.

After that, temperatures warm as we head through the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the 50s with strong winds.
First Alert Forecast
