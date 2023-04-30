Windy and cool to wrap up the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be held back by clouds and strong northwest winds throughout the day, so be ready for chilly conditions.

Highs will only reach the 50s today as a result. Wind gusts will likely reach 30 to 40 mph during the day, adding a chill to the air, as well. A sprinkle or light shower is not totally out of the question underneath the clouds, but we’re likely to stay mostly dry.

A bit more sunshine is possible on Monday and Tuesday, despite the continued presence of northwest winds.

After that, temperatures warm as we head through the rest of the week.

