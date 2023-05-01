Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for...
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.(Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was sentenced Monday to five months in prison.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, pleaded guilty in December to entering a restricted building. In exchange for her plea, several other counts were dropped.

Sandoval and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, were arrested in February 2021. Prosecutors said they were among a mob that broke through police lines and stormed the Capitol, The Des Moines Register reported.

She admitted that before Jan. 6, she posted messages on Facebook about traveling to the event, saying that “if the electors don’t elect we will be forced into civil war.”

Prosecutors said she entered the Capitol through a door that had been forced open and remained in the building for about 24 minutes.

After a two-day trial in December, Salvador Sandoval Jr. was convicted on 12 counts related to the insurrection. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby

Latest News

A kayaker floats down a flooded street, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa. (AP...
Mississippi River crests at Davenport, testing barriers
Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque
University staff said the set of 46 bells from the Campanile have been refurbished by...
Refurbished bells return to Univ. of Northern Iowa’s iconic Campanile
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby