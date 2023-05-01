Less cloud cover, but still windy for the start of the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of low pressure will still hang around for a day or two to our northeast, providing gusty winds for a while.

Temperatures tonight drop to around 40 or so as skies at least turn partially clear. Clouds will be tough to get rid of, but indications are that they should diminish somewhat on Monday. This will allow highs to warm up a bit into the 50s. We will still be dealing with strong winds during the day on Monday and Tuesday, however, so be prepared for that.

The warm-up kicks into a higher gear by the middle of the week, with temperatures back near or above normal. It looks like we should maintain those temperatures for a while, too.

Friday and Sunday next week each carries a slight chance for some showers.

