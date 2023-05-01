Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids

A new video from Arizona Fire and Medical Authority shows first responders using foam to calm the bees while pulling her kids out of the car. (Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUCKEYE VALLEY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A woman was stung 75 times after a swarm of bees attacked her during a photoshoot in Arizona with her kids.

A new video shows BEE SAFE crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and the City of Buckeye Fire Department responding to the incident, using foam to calm the bees while pulling the children out of the car.

Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos earlier this month when bees began to swarm. Although the bees were unprovoked, they still attacked, and the mother’s quick thinking saved her kids from being stung.

She put her kids in the car but could not get in herself, taking the brunt of the stings. The mother was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from the attack.

Audio from the 911 call made by the kid’s grandmother can also be heard.

“Please hurry! Please hurry! My daughter can’t get in the car, she’s getting attacked by bees! ... My granddaughters are with her. Please send some help,” the grandmother told the 911 dispatcher.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says getting inside to a safe place is key if bees attack. They also advise to run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Authorities say to never get into water, and not fight the bees if caught in an attack.

