Refurbished bells return to Univ. of Northern Iowa’s iconic Campanile

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is restoring one of its most iconic structures.

University staff said the set of 46 bells from the Campanile have been refurbished by Cincinnati-based company, The Verdin, and will make a return to campus on Monday.

Nine new bells are also being added to expand the Campanile’s musical range.

The university is inviting students, alumni and the community to an event at 1 p.m. Monday to take pictures with the bells before they’re re-installed.

The restoration work on Campanile also included infrastructure improvements and a plaza redesign. The Campanile was originally built in 1926.

The funding for the renovations come from donations to the university’s “Our Tomorrow: The Campaign for UNI” fundraising campaign, which has surpassed $200 million. The funds are going toward projects to improve student access and success, engaged learning, academic programs and iconic spaces on campus.

The fundraiser gathered $1.56 million of the $2.2 million goal for the improvements to the Campanile.

Installation work is expected to begin on Wednesday, with work on the bells and the Campanile infrastructure to continue over the next several weeks.

The university set up a livestream on its YouTube channel for people to watch as the installation happens.

