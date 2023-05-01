Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the horses come from Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the horses come from Iowa.

The horses, which come from Ankeny-based Albaugh Family Stables, are Jace’s Road and Angel of Empire.

“There’s 56,000 horses in the world born to thoroughbreds. So to get down to the 20 that are in the Kentucky Derby is a major accomplishment,” Dennis Albaugh with Albaugh Family Stables said.

Angel of Empire is a crowd favorite after bringing home the trophy from the Arkansas Derby on April 1.

Leaders at the stables said the Kentucky Derby is on their bucket list.

All eyes are now on Angel of Empire to see if he can bring home another trophy.

“We might not be out front right away, but it’s a closer, so we’re excited about that. And after his last two races, the jockey had to pull up on it hard. It wanted to keep running,” Albaugh said.

The Kentucky Derby is set for May 6.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Some rain showers remain possible early tonight.
Blustery conditions pick up into Sunday

Latest News

University staff said the set of 46 bells from the Campanile have been refurbished by...
Refurbished bells return to Univ. of Northern Iowa’s iconic Campanile
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
A powerhouse Iowa doctor slain in Sudan, ‘killed for nothing’
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis
Trump ups competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa