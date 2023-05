OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet weather week ahead after the winds calm down. Gusts will be in excess of 30 to 40 mph through the daytime. Temperatures will warm again toward the middle of the week, starting off an extended period of highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the 9-day. Dry conditions are expected with a nice weekend ahead as well. Have a great start to the month of May!

