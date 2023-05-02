Biden admin asks for 1,500 troops at US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has requested 1,500 troops for the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to three administration officials.

The troops would be sent down to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field, two of the officials said. They would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border. Those restrictions will lift May 11. The Biden administration has already made major changes to tighten the border ahead of time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque
Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a...
Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Special Olympics gold medalist, Natalie Williams, lost her original medal to the 2021 tornadoes.
2007 Special Olympics world champion receives replacement for gold medal lost in tornado
I-55 reopens following a fatal crash caused by a dust storm that left at least 6 dead. (CNN,...
Dust storm causes fatal pile-up on Illinois interstate
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows to go dark
Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was blocked from attending a White...
Muslim mayor talks about being blocked from White House Eid celebration