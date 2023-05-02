DeWitt-native crowned US Cherry Blossom Queen, will travel to Japan

Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom...
Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom Princess. She was crowned U.S. Cherry Blossom Queen.(Gedalia Vera (NCSS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KCRG) - A DeWitt, Iowa native will represent the U.S. in Japan on a mission of friendship.

It’s part of the Cherry Blossom Princess Education and Cultural Exchange Program, which was established in 1948 to foster the spirit of international friendship.

The women selected represent their state while participating in educational, cultural and leadership activities in Washington, D.C.

The queen is then chosen by a giant prize wheel with each state listed.

This year, Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom Princess. She was crowned U.S. Cherry Blossom Queen.

“As a proud Iowan, I could not be more fortunate and blessed with the opportunity to represent my country as the 2023 United States Cherry Blossom Queen. I am excited to make the most of every moment this next year by promoting the enduring friendship between the U.S. and Japan, exercising leadership and diplomacy, and learning more about Japanese culture and customs,” McGarry said in a press release.

The program allows women between the ages of 19 and 24 an opportunity to showcase their leadership qualities, interest in world affairs and academic achievements. Participants are selected by their State Societies.

“As the 2023 United States Cherry Blossom Queen, McGarry will actively support the mission, values, and goals of the National Conference of State Societies and the Cherry Blossom Princess Program, all while promoting the long-standing friendship between the U.S. and Japan,” leaders with the program wrote in a press release.

Cherry Blossom trees were brought to the U.S. from Japan in 1912 as a gift of friendship.

Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom...
Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom Princess. She was crowned U.S. Cherry Blossom Queen.(Gedalia Vera (NCSS))

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque
Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a...
Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

The newest Republican Presidential candidate is making his first campaign rounds in Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson to meet supporters in Cedar Rapids
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Trial delayed for Des Moines teen charged in deadly nonprofit shooting
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
A kayaker floats down a flooded street, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa. (AP...
Mississippi River crests at Davenport, testing barriers