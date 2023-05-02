Lemonade Day Ottumwa Is Here Ottumwa, Iowa (May 1, 2023) – May 13th marks the arrival of Lemonade Day, an annual event hosted by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP). This year, 20 lemonade stands will be set up throughout Ottumwa and Agency, featuring 30 young entrepreneurs in grades 3-5. The event is a chance for the community to come together and support these young business owners in their efforts. The stands will be open for business from 9:30am-12:00pm, and everyone is encouraged to visit and show their support. A message from our Lemon Head Paul Katsion, “Lemonade Day does find the entrepreneurs of our community, that is true. Equally true, is that an activity like this develops entrepreneurs we didn’t have before. It is exciting to watch these young students develop such advanced skills and see “the light go on”.” Lemonade Day is an excellent opportunity for children to learn about business and entrepreneurship, and we are thrilled to see so many young people taking part. We hope to see you out there supporting these hardworking kids! To view the map of Lemonade Stands visit: lemonadeday.org/ottumwa About Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress is -the regional business engagement and economic development office whose mission is to collaboratively advance the prosperity of the Ottumwa region. GOPIP has the combined power of 118 years of experience working with local, corporate, and independent professionals. Our vision is a vibrant and thriving Ottumwa region. GOPIP will advance our efforts through collaboration, leadership, innovation, communication and advocacy with integrity.

Iowa girls’ raising money with lemonade stand.. (MGN)