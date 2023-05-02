Still windy and cool

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy conditions continue to keep us cool. Look for northwest winds today, gusting to 30+ mph. This will be the last windy day this week as the high pressure moves in pushing the low farther east. A sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with highs just below normal for early May. Rainfall chances look minimal for most of the week. Thursday night into Friday could be the first chance we see any moisture falling from the sky and it looks light. A gradual warming trend is with us into next week as the 70s take over. Have a great day!

