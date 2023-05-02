Trial delayed for Des Moines teen charged in deadly nonprofit shooting

Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
By KCCI
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial of an 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed two students at a Des Moines nonprofit in January has been delayed.

Preston Walls in charged with two counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder for the shooting at Starts Right Here.

Investigators said Walls shot and killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. He’s also charged with shooting the group’s founder, Will Keeps.

Wall’s trial was supposed to start Monday, and jury selection had begun. However, court officials said a delay was called so another jury pool could be picked.

The defense said they couldn’t seat an impartial jury.

Walls is now set to go to trial in August.

The suspected getaway driver in the shooting is also charged.

Bravon Tukes will be tried separately, starting in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque
Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a...
Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

The newest Republican Presidential candidate is making his first campaign rounds in Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson to meet supporters in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
A kayaker floats down a flooded street, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa. (AP...
Mississippi River crests at Davenport, testing barriers
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for...
Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation