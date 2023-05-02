Trial delayed for Des Moines teen charged in deadly nonprofit shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial of an 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed two students at a Des Moines nonprofit in January has been delayed.

Preston Walls in charged with two counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder for the shooting at Starts Right Here.

Investigators said Walls shot and killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. He’s also charged with shooting the group’s founder, Will Keeps.

Wall’s trial was supposed to start Monday, and jury selection had begun. However, court officials said a delay was called so another jury pool could be picked.

The defense said they couldn’t seat an impartial jury.

Walls is now set to go to trial in August.

The suspected getaway driver in the shooting is also charged.

Bravon Tukes will be tried separately, starting in October.

