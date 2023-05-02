Willie Nelson to perform in Des Moines in second stop in Iowa this year

Willie Nelson will perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg Parkway in Des Moines, on June 27 as part of the Field Daze Music Series.(Des Moines Water Works Park)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Nelson will be making two stops in Iowa this year.

The country music star just announced he’ll perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg Parkway in Des Moines, on June 27 as part of the Field Daze Music Series.

In a Facebook post, the venue said presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and public sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. For more information, click here.

This second show announcement comes after the country music star announced a show at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on May 17.

