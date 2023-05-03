Lower wind and warmer temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Since Sunday we have dealt with very windy conditions. High pressure now takes over bringing us a quiet weather day. Sunshine will abound and that means a seasonal day with highs reaching the upper 60s in many locations. Thursday and Friday we see highs in the 70s with a partly cloudy end to the work week. A warm front will approach the state and could spark an isolated shower on Friday., but chances are slim. Sunday into Monday brings us a better rain chance with more active weather ahead next week. Have a great day!

