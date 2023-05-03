Sunshine and calmer winds on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a windy, and spring-like Tuesday across Southern Iowa with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be quiet as well with lows dropping into the mid 30s with a clear sky.

That means we’ll wake up to a beautiful sunrise on Wednesday morning! The sun will stick around through Wednesday afternoon with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s. Above normal temperatures return to the forecast with temperatures rising into the mid 70s on Thursday.

We’ll stay warm and dry Friday and Saturday as well with highs in the 70s. However, a slight chance for some showers and storms will return on Sunday & Monday.

