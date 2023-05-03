Temperatures swing to the warmer side on Thursday

Temperatures warm on Thursday, before a wetter and cooler Friday to end the work week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A change in wind direction overnight will lead to warmer highs on Thursday, which will generally stick around through the next several days.

Lows tonight get close to 40, but a southerly breeze and sunshine push us well into the 70s by afternoon. A few clouds start to move in by tomorrow night, leading to a chance of showers by Friday morning. This wet weather may hang around much of the day, keeping our highs down in the mid 60s at best.

After that, though, the warmth returns on a breezy Saturday and surges a little further by Sunday. Highs will go from the 70s to the 80s. Chances for showers and storms return early next week as a few disturbances get involved and bring the ingredients for some of that activity.

